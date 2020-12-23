Minnesota landed it's second transfer commitment of the day, the latest coming from former NC State defensive tackle Val Martin .

Martin was a two-star prospect coming out of Iowa Western C.C. back in the 2018 class and chose the Wolfpack over the likes of Washington State, West Virginia, Buffalo, and others.

In three seasons with NC State, Martin recorded 29 tackles in a reserve role. This past season, he recorded 12 tackles before entering the transfer portal on December 7th.

Earlier in the day, Minnesota also landed a commitment from former Texas A&M wide receiver Dylan Wright.