Video: Minnesota commit Pharrel Payne highlights
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Minnesota recently picked up their second commitment in the 2022 class when Park (Minn.) post player Pharrel Payne made his pledge to the Gophers on August 22nd.
The 6-foot-9, 230-pound prospect chose Minnesota over the likes of Texas A&M, St. Louis, Drake, Appalachian State, UCSB, and Loyola-Chicago.
Below are high highlights from both his play at Park High School as well as Minnesota Select on the AAU circuit.
Pharrel Payne High School Highlights:
Pharrel Payne Minnesota Select 2021 AAU Highlights
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report