Video: Minnesota commit Pharrel Payne highlights

Minnesota recently picked up their second commitment in the 2022 class when Park (Minn.) post player Pharrel Payne made his pledge to the Gophers on August 22nd.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound prospect chose Minnesota over the likes of Texas A&M, St. Louis, Drake, Appalachian State, UCSB, and Loyola-Chicago.

Below are high highlights from both his play at Park High School as well as Minnesota Select on the AAU circuit.