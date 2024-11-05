Advertisement

Takeaways from Minnesota's 25-17 win over Illinois

Takeaways from Minnesota's 25-17 win over Illinois

Five takeaways from Minnesota's 25-17 win over Illinois.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
PFF Grades from Minnesota's 25-17 win over No. 24 Illinois

PFF Grades from Minnesota's 25-17 win over No. 24 Illinois

PFF grades from Minnesota's win over Illinois

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
WATCH: P.J. Fleck's postgame press conference following Illinois win

WATCH: P.J. Fleck's postgame press conference following Illinois win

Watch as Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck meets with the media following the Gophers 25-17 win over Illinois.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Players of the game from Minnesota's 25-17 win over No. 24 Ilinois

Players of the game from Minnesota's 25-17 win over No. 24 Ilinois

Who were the Minnesota Golden Gophers' top players on Saturday against Illinois?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Gophers earn fourth-straight win, defeat No. 24 Illinois 25-17

Gophers earn fourth-straight win, defeat No. 24 Illinois 25-17

The Minnesota Golden Gophers earned their fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon against No. 24 Illinois.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

WATCH: Ben Johnson, Gophers' players preview Wednesday's season opener
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Watch as Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Ben Johnson and players previews the Gophers' season opener on Wednesday against Oral Roberts.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

