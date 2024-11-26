WATCH: Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck previews Wisconsin
Watch as Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck previews his program's regular-season finale against Wisconsin.
Watch as Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck previews his program's regular-season finale against Wisconsin.
It was a heartbreaking senior day for Minnesota against No. 4 Penn State.
Follow along with all the action!
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look for a season-defining win on Saturday when they face the No. 4 Penn State.
Does Minnesota have enough to pull off the upset?
The highest-rated true freshman in all of college football resides in the Twin Cities.
It was a heartbreaking senior day for Minnesota against No. 4 Penn State.
Follow along with all the action!
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look for a season-defining win on Saturday when they face the No. 4 Penn State.