Very few players across America rose up recruiting rankings and saw their stock rise as much as Koi Perich did this fall. The Minnesota signee went from a quality three-star prospect into the Rivals250 and with his performance at the All-American Bowl this week, his stock continues to rise.

Perich's interception came late in the first quarter when he made a fantastic diving inetrception at the goal line to save a potential touchdown.

During the first half of Saturday's All-American Bowl, Perich was flying all around the field recording an interception in the process while also blocking a punt.

Then late in the second quarter, Perich was able to block an East punt that allowed the West team to recover the ball near the East's goalline. The West team would punch it in for a touchdown shortly afterwards to extend their lead to 24-7.

"He wants to make a massive impact here in the state of Minnesota, at the University of Minnesota," Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said about Perich during his signing day press conference. "We needed that one, we needed that one since we've been here with the cultural sustainability ... One of the best high school players I've ever watched live," he added.

"He is a special person, a special player. I can't tell you how much his commitment means to the future of our program and I think he knows that. You talk about everything you can to leave your legacy. He's already left a little bit in recruiting. He's got a lot of goals, hopes, and aspirations and we want to help them come true here at the University of Minnesota."

Once Perich is done dominating the All-American Bowl, he'll be headed to Dinkeytown as an early enrollee for the Gophers.