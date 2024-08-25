WATCH: North Carolina HC Mack Brown previews UNC-Minnesota matchup
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Advertisement
Our good friends over at TarHeelsIllustrated provide the latest press conference from North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown as he previews the week one matchup between Minnesota and North Carolina.
The Golden Gophers and Tar Heels will kickoff the 2024 season on Thursday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation