Gophers earn fourth-straight win, defeat No. 24 Illinois 25-17

The Minnesota Golden Gophers earned their fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon against No. 24 Illinois.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs Illinois Game Day Central

Be sure to stay tuned here at Gophers Nation for complete postgame coverage of the Gophers matchup against Illinois.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota to be without Tyler Cooper, Za'Quan Bryan against Illinois

Minnesota will be without two key starters agianst Illinois on Saturday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs Illinois Prediction: Gophers finally get past Bret Bielema

It's another Minnesota Golden Gophers gameday and with that, its time to make another gameday prediction.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs Illinois: Three keys to victory for the Golden Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look for win No. 6 of the 2024 season on Saturday afternoon against Illinois.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Nov 4, 2024
WATCH: P.J. Fleck previews Rutgers matchup
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Watch as Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck previews the Golden Gophers' upcoming matchup agaisnt Rutgers.

Minnesota
2025Commitment List
Updated:
