On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten released the 2024 conference schedules for each of the conference's 18 programs for next season. Previously, the Big Ten had released the opponents for each program for 2024 through 2029, now each matchup officially has dates.

Notably, Minnesota next season has non-conference matchups with North Carolina (August 29), Rhode Island (September 7), and Nevada (September 14).

The Golden Gophers will jump into Big Ten play with a huge matchup at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 21. The early stretch of conference games will be a challenging one for the Gophers as one week later, they'll travel to Ann Arbor for a matchup with Michigan. They'll then return home to take on the USC Trojans on October 5 before traveling to UCLA one week later for a showdown with the Bruins.

After a bye week on October 19, the Terrapins will have a little bit of an easier stretch albeit still a tough stretch as they host Maryland before traveling to Illinois, and Rutgers before having a second bye week on November 16.

They'll wrap up the season with a home matchup against Penn State on November 24 before traveling to Madison for their rivalry matchup against Wisconsin on November 30.

The 2024 Big Ten Football Championship Game is set for December 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.