What is the latest injury update on Minnesota forward Frank Mitchell?

During his media session, Johnson offered an update on injured Gopher Frank Mitchell. During the Gophers' exhibition last week against Hamline, the Canisius transfer suffered what Johnson confirmed to be a dislocated shoulder.

"He'll probably be week-to-week," Johnson said. "As of right now, there's no surgery. So now it's now about seeing how much strength he can get back in the shoulder. So we'll see where he's at next week. He'll be out for Wednesday."

"The good part is, you would've never known. I think it could be realistic for next week," he added."

With Mitchell out, other Gopher forwards will get the opportunity including the likes of Kadyn Betts and Trey Edmonds. The Gophers could also choose to put out smaller lineups in the meantime as well.

"The good part in the non-conference is with size, is sometimes, it's hard when you play two bigs because some of these teams will be small and will go small ball to try and match it. Thankfully, if we're going to have injuries, you know have it early, where now you can go small and give other guys looks."

The Gophers and Golden Eagles will tip off on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. CT.