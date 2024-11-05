Minnesota vs. Oral Roberts: Preview, How to watch, and more

Tomorrow, the Minnesota men's 2024-25 basketball season will tipoff when the Golden Gophers host the Summit Conference's Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Williams Arena.

The Golden Gophers now in year four of the Ben Johnson era will look to take a step forward from their 2023-24 season in which the program went 19-15 overall including 9-11 in conference play. It was a significant step up from their 2022-23 campaign that saw them go just 9-22 including 2-17 in conference action.

This offseason, the Golden Gophers saw drastic turnover on their roster including six additions to the roster out of the transfer portal.

On the other end of the court, Oral Roberts will look to get back to on track this season after a 12-19 season last year which included the Golden Eagles posting a 7-8 record in non-conference action. The Golden Eagles are in their second season under head coach Russell Springmann who took over for now Wichita State head coach Paul Mills after Mills led the Golden Eagles to a 30-5 season in 2022-23 which included an NCAA Tournament appearance.