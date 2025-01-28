Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 28, 2025
Which 2026 in-state prospects so far have offers from Minnesota?
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The 2026 recruiting cycle is about to find its tried with the 2025 recruiting cycle officially being put to rest next Wednesday.

As we begin to dive deep into Minnesota's 2026 recruiting cycle efforts in the coming days or weeks, we begin by taking a look at the in-state prospects the Gophers have offered thus far, where they stand with those players, and a look at those who could pick up an offer in the upcoming weeks and months.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

COMMITTED

Trout was the first commitment in the class for Minnesota and remains firmly committed to the program.

Johnson followed Trout's cue last summer, becoming commitment No. 2 for the Gophers. Also on a side note, don't worry about that two-star rating too much. After talking with our evaluators, Johnson is in line for a notable bump next ranking update.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In