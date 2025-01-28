Which 2026 in-state prospects so far have offers from Minnesota?

The 2026 recruiting cycle is about to find its tried with the 2025 recruiting cycle officially being put to rest next Wednesday.

As we begin to dive deep into Minnesota's 2026 recruiting cycle efforts in the coming days or weeks, we begin by taking a look at the in-state prospects the Gophers have offered thus far, where they stand with those players, and a look at those who could pick up an offer in the upcoming weeks and months.