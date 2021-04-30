The Baltimore Ravens were looking to bolster the offensive weapons surrounding Lamar Jackson with their first round pick during Thursday's NFL Draft.

They chose former Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman to fill that void with the 27th overall pick.

Jackson burst on the scene during the 2019 season, helping lead the Ravens to a divisional round playoff appearance while throwing for 3,127 yards (66.1%), 36 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while also rushing for 1,206 yards and seven scores.

Last season, Jackson took a slight step back in production through the air, throwing for 2,757 yards (64.4%), 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Can Jackson put up better passing numbers heading into his fourth year as a pro?

With the selection of Bateman, it seems the Ravens are hopeful.