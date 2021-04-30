 Minnesota Gophers Football - Why Rashod Bateman will make an immediate impact for the Ravens
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 06:05:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Why Rashod Bateman will make an immediate impact for the Ravens

Bateman is the first Minnesota wide receiver to be drafted in the first round in program history (Photo: Jesse Johnson - USA Today)
Bateman is the first Minnesota wide receiver to be drafted in the first round in program history (Photo: Jesse Johnson - USA Today)
Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Baltimore Ravens were looking to bolster the offensive weapons surrounding Lamar Jackson with their first round pick during Thursday's NFL Draft.

They chose former Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman to fill that void with the 27th overall pick.

Jackson burst on the scene during the 2019 season, helping lead the Ravens to a divisional round playoff appearance while throwing for 3,127 yards (66.1%), 36 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while also rushing for 1,206 yards and seven scores.

Last season, Jackson took a slight step back in production through the air, throwing for 2,757 yards (64.4%), 26 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Can Jackson put up better passing numbers heading into his fourth year as a pro?

With the selection of Bateman, it seems the Ravens are hopeful.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Ravens Top Pass Catchers in 2020
Player Catches Yards Touchdowns

Marquise Brown

58

769

8

Mark Andrews (TE)

58

701

7

Willie Snead (now with the Raiders)

33

432

3

Devin Duvernay

20

201

0

Miles Boykin

19

266

4

J.K. Dobbins (RB)

18

120

0

The Ravens wide receiving corps is youthful up and down the roster as Marquise Brown (two seasons), Devin Duvernay (one season), and Miles Boykin (two seasons) have a combined five years of experience between them entering the 2021 season.

Willie Snead, Baltimore's veteran and third leading pass-catcher from last season, signed with the Raiders during the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

The Ravens countered Snead's loss by signing free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins recently. The seven-year veteran spent the last three seasons with the Chiefs and should serve as a solid one-two punch alongside Brown.

But, who will step up and be a go-to third option for Lamar Jackson in the passing game?

That is where prime opportunity awaits for a highly-skilled rookie, like Bateman, to come in and leapfrog guys like Duvernay and Boykin and make an impact on the roster.

Throughout his three seasons as a Gopher, Bateman recorded 147 catches for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. That included a breakout year in 2019, where he hauled in 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns while earning first-team, all-Big Ten honors.

This past season, Bateman caught 36 passes for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games played.

Bateman is the first Gopher to be taken in the first round since Laurence Maroney was taken 21st overall by the New England Patriots in 2006.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1RXZnFYV0dacE5zP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvd2h5LXJhc2hvZC1iYXRlbWFuLXdpbGwtbWFrZS1hbi1pbW1l ZGlhdGUtaW1wYWN0LWZvci10aGUtcmF2ZW5zIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pbm5lc290YS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRndoeS1yYXNob2QtYmF0ZW1hbi13aWxsLW1h a2UtYW4taW1tZWRpYXRlLWltcGFjdC1mb3ItdGhlLXJhdmVucyZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTE3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==