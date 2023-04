The Gophers alongside Iowa, Oklahoma, and Penn State made the cut for the three-star prospect out of Hartland (WI).

Sexton originally received an offer from the Gophers back in January after making two visits to campus last season. The offer came just one day after the Iowa Hawkeyes extended their own offer while Oklahoma and Penn State both joined the fray last month.

Over the past few weeks, Sexton has made trips to both Iowa and Penn State but has yet to make a return trip to Minneapolis. He has yet to make a trip to Norman at this point either to visit the Sooners.