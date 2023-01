Kindred (ND) defensive end Riley Sunram was one of many of Minnesota's top 2024 prospects on campus for their junior day this past weekend.

Sunram is no stranger to Minnesota, as his junior day visit was his 4th time on campus. That said, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound prospect has been able to learn a lot about the Gophers and develop good relationships with the coaching staff, both new and old.

The Gopher Report caught up with Sunram following his visit, and has all the latest on his developing relationship with the staff, his thoughts on the program, other visit plans, and more.