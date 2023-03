2024 defensive tackle Leroy Jackson has set an official visit to Minnesota, the Leesburg (GA) native announced on Twitter. His official visit is set for June 9 through the 11th. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive holds offers from Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Massachusetts, and South Florida, on top of his offer from the Gophers.



The Gophers originally offered Jackson back on February 27 and have quickly established a good relationship with the Georgia native, leading quickly to his decision to use one of his five official visits on the program. It also appears that this is the first official visit of his recruitment that he has scheduled thus far.



