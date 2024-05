Over the weekend, Minnesota hosted three-star offensive lineman Mark Handy on unofficial visit.

It was the first opportunity for the three-star prospect out of Albuquerque, New Mexico to visit the Golden Gophers in his recruitment but it won't be his last visit, either as Handy has set up an official visit to Minnesota for June 14.



Shortly after wrapping up his visit, Gophers Nation caught up with Handy to discuss his trip.