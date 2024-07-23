2025 PF Tommy Ahneman announces top five
One of the nation's top centers announced his top five on Tuesday afternoon and the Minnesota Golden Gophers have made the cut.
Saint Paul (MN) native and Cretin-Derham Hall standout Tommy Ahneman has announced his top five of Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Minnesota. He has set up official visits to each program from the end of August through the middle of October.
The Minnesota standout will be visiting the hometown Gophers on August 29, his visit coinciding with the beginning of the Gophers' 2024 football season as P.J. Fleck and his program host the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd at Huntington Bank Stadium on national television.
He'll also visit Notre Dame on September 7, Wisconsin on September 14, Nebraska on September 20, and Iowa on October 11.
Notable programs to miss the cut for Ahneman include DePaul, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northwestern, Penn State, and Saint Mary's.
The Gophers currently do not hold any commitments in their 2025 recruiting class but currently have one additional official visit scheduled for August when four-star strong forward Amari Allen will also be on campus alongside Ahneman.
The Gophers signed two prospects in their 2024 recruiting class, both Minnesota natives in there-star prospects forward Grayson Grove and guard Isaac Asuma.
