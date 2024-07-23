One of the nation's top centers announced his top five on Tuesday afternoon and the Minnesota Golden Gophers have made the cut.



Saint Paul (MN) native and Cretin-Derham Hall standout Tommy Ahneman has announced his top five of Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Minnesota. He has set up official visits to each program from the end of August through the middle of October.

The Minnesota standout will be visiting the hometown Gophers on August 29, his visit coinciding with the beginning of the Gophers' 2024 football season as P.J. Fleck and his program host the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd at Huntington Bank Stadium on national television.

