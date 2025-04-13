2026 Florida WR Hayden Moore Commits to Minnesota

The three-star talent out of Newberry High School is the third wide receiver to commit to the Golden Gophers this cycle. He joins Arizona standout Rico Blassingame, and Utah talent Kai Meza, who announced his commitment on Saturday.

An already strong recruiting weekend for the Minnesota Golden Gophers became even better on Sunday as three-star wide receiver Hayden Moore announced his commitment to the program.

Moore’s commitment to the Gophers comes a week after an unofficial visit to Minneapolis. It was the first trip to campus for the the three-star prospect and one which he was able to spend quality time with 2026 quarterback commit Owen Lansu, who had a heavy recuriting presence last weekend.

Moore is the eighth commitment in the Gophers 2026 recruiting class and the second prospect out of the southeast to commit to the Gophers joining Tennessee defensive back Justin Hopkins.

Prior to his commitment, Moore held over a dozen scholarship offers including Boston College and Iowa.