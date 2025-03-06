2026 RB Delvecchio Alston sets official visit to Minnesota

2026 running back Delvecchio Alston II, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect from Hewitt-Trussville High School (Trussville, Ala.), has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota for the weekend of May 30. The dual-sport athlete received an offer from the Gophers in late February.
Alston was one of new running backs coach Jayden Everett's first offers with the Gophers after joining the staff last month. Everett had previously offered Alston during his brief tenure at South Alabama in January, with an established relationship, Alston was an easy offer for Everett upon arriving in Minnesota.
Playing for one of Alabama's premier high school programs, Alston rushed for 670 yards and eight touchdowns on 97 carries last season, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He also averaged 8.1 yards per carry as a sophomore in 2023. The talented tailback also offers the ability to impact the game through the passing attack with 13 receptions for 127 yards this past season.
On top of playing football, Alston is also a standout wrestler in Alabama, recently taking home the Alabama State Championship at the 7A level.
