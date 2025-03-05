2026 TE Preston Fryzel schedules official visit to Minnesota

2026 tight end Preston Fryzel has scheduled and announced the first official visit of his recruitment. On Wednesday, the three-star prospect announced that he will be taking his official visit on May 31.
The three-star prospect first caught the Gophers’ attention at the Wayne State Mega Camp last May and has since made multiple visits, including trips in July, during the season for the Iowa game, and this past February.
Minnesota is one of over a dozen Power Four programs to offer Fryzel, joining Arizona, Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Fryzel has developed a strong connection with tight ends coach Eric Koehler.
"He’s a straight-up guy. He’s not gonna lie to you—he’s honest, and I like that," Fryzel previously told Gophers Nation. "They like me because I can flex out wide, be more of a hybrid tight end, and I have good ball skills and the ability to make plays."
Minnesota currently holds four commitments in its 2026 recruiting class.
