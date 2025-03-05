2026 OL Aaron Thomas looking forward to official visit to Minnesota

Class of 2026 three-star offensive lineman Aaron Thomas has his official visits mostly set, with Minnesota being on his schedule for an OV on May 31.
Thomas has taken a few visits already to Minneapolis, with his latest trip coming last November to take in a Gophers' game against eventual College Football Playoff semifinalist Penn State.