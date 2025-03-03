Big Ten Women's Conference Tournament Bracket Revealed

The Big Ten Women's Conference Tournament field is set. The Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-10, 8-10) will enter the conference tournament as the No. 13 seed.
The Gophers enter the tournament on a two-game losing streak and losers in four of their last five games. They'll hope that a short reprieve will allow them to get back to their winning ways that saw, at one point this season, hold a 19-6 record including 8-6 in conference play.
First up for the Gophers will be the Washington Huskies. The Huskies (18-12, 9-9) defeated the Gophers just days ago on February 26, 72-62 at Williams Arena. The rematch on Wednesday will be the opening game of the conference tournament with tip-off set for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be on Peacock.
If the Gophers are victorious, they'll advance to face No. 8-seeded Oregon Ducks on Thursday. The winner of that matchup would then advance to a matchup on Friday against the fourth-seeded Maryland Terrapins. Minnesota notably lost both their previous matchups to Oregon and Maryland.
The Gophers have never won the Big Ten Tournament since its inception in 1995.
FULL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 5 – First Round
Game 1 | #12 Washington vs. #13 Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. ET | Peacock
Game 2 | #10 Nebraska vs. #15 Rutgers | 25 minutes following Game 1 | Peacock
Game 3 | #11 Iowa vs. #14 Wisconsin | 25 minutes following Game 2 | Peacock
Thursday, March 6 – Second Round
Game 4 | #8 Oregon vs. #9 Indiana | 12 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 5 | #5 Michigan vs. G1 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 4 | BTN
Game 6 | #7 Illinois vs. G2 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 7 | #6 Michigan State vs. G3 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 6 | BTN
Friday, March 7 – Quarterfinals
Game 8 | #1 USC vs. G4 Winner | 12 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 9 | #4 Maryland vs. G5 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 8 | BTN
Game 10 | #2 UCLA vs. G6 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 11 | #3 Ohio State vs. G7 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 10 | BTN
Saturday, March 8 – Semifinals
Game 12 | G8 Winner vs. G9 Winner | 3 p.m. ET | BTN
Game 13 | G10 Winner vs. G11 Winner | 5:30 p.m. ET | BTN
Sunday, March 9 – Championship
Game 14 | G12 Winner vs. G13 Winner | 4:30 p.m. ET | CBS
NOTES: All times are Eastern (local to site), approximate and subject to change…BTN games are also available on the FOX Sports app…CBS games are available on Paramount+, CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ…for more information, please visit the tournament central at bigten.org/WBBT.
