Big Ten Women's Conference Tournament Bracket Revealed

Feb 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Grace Grocholski (25) works around Ohio State Buckeyes guard Taylor Thierry (2) during the first half at Williams Arena (Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The Big Ten Women's Conference Tournament field is set. The Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-10, 8-10) will enter the conference tournament as the No. 13 seed. The Gophers enter the tournament on a two-game losing streak and losers in four of their last five games. They'll hope that a short reprieve will allow them to get back to their winning ways that saw, at one point this season, hold a 19-6 record including 8-6 in conference play.

First up for the Gophers will be the Washington Huskies. The Huskies (18-12, 9-9) defeated the Gophers just days ago on February 26, 72-62 at Williams Arena. The rematch on Wednesday will be the opening game of the conference tournament with tip-off set for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be on Peacock. If the Gophers are victorious, they'll advance to face No. 8-seeded Oregon Ducks on Thursday. The winner of that matchup would then advance to a matchup on Friday against the fourth-seeded Maryland Terrapins. Minnesota notably lost both their previous matchups to Oregon and Maryland. The Gophers have never won the Big Ten Tournament since its inception in 1995.

ALSO CHECK OUT

FULL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 5 – First Round Game 1 | #12 Washington vs. #13 Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. ET | Peacock Game 2 | #10 Nebraska vs. #15 Rutgers | 25 minutes following Game 1 | Peacock Game 3 | #11 Iowa vs. #14 Wisconsin | 25 minutes following Game 2 | Peacock Thursday, March 6 – Second Round Game 4 | #8 Oregon vs. #9 Indiana | 12 p.m. ET | BTN Game 5 | #5 Michigan vs. G1 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 4 | BTN Game 6 | #7 Illinois vs. G2 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN Game 7 | #6 Michigan State vs. G3 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 6 | BTN Friday, March 7 – Quarterfinals Game 8 | #1 USC vs. G4 Winner | 12 p.m. ET | BTN Game 9 | #4 Maryland vs. G5 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 8 | BTN Game 10 | #2 UCLA vs. G6 Winner | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN Game 11 | #3 Ohio State vs. G7 Winner | 25 minutes following Game 10 | BTN Saturday, March 8 – Semifinals Game 12 | G8 Winner vs. G9 Winner | 3 p.m. ET | BTN Game 13 | G10 Winner vs. G11 Winner | 5:30 p.m. ET | BTN Sunday, March 9 – Championship Game 14 | G12 Winner vs. G13 Winner | 4:30 p.m. ET | CBS NOTES: All times are Eastern (local to site), approximate and subject to change…BTN games are also available on the FOX Sports app…CBS games are available on Paramount+, CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ…for more information, please visit the tournament central at bigten.org/WBBT.