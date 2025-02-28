NFL Combine: Gophers' Joyner Boosts Stock but Still Has Room to Improve

(Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Former Minnesota Golden Gopher standout defensive end Jah Joyner had himself a solid day at the NFL Combine on Thursday, showing off impressive top-end speed but did leave room for improvement in other areas of his game.



After the defensive end prospect who checked with a strong frame at 6-foot-4 and 262 pounds, Joyner impressed during the on-field testing and drills portion of Thursday. In the 40-yard dash, Joyner posted times of 4.64 and 4.60. His 4.60 time was fifth fastest of all defensive ends, only behind James Pearce Jr (Tennessee), Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State), Fadil Diggs (Syracuse), and Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M). That being said, Joyner during the 40-yard draft clocked a top speed of 22.58 miles per hour, which ranked first amongst all edge rushers in the draft.



The impressive top-end speed didn't stop there. According to NFL Combine IQ on NFL.com, Joyner posted either the best or second best speed in the four bag agility drill, hoop drill, pass rush drill, and wave drill. Joyner reached top speeds of 16.35 mph (Four Bag Agility Drill - 2nd), 14.92 mph (Hoop Drill - 2nd), 18.11 mph (Pass Rush Drill - 1st), and 17.95 mph (Wave Drill - 1st).

Still room for imprvoement for Joyner

That being said, it wasn't a perfect day for Joyner and there are parts of his game that will still have to continue to improve. Joyner while posting impressive top-end speeds didn't have the strongest day when it came to showing off his explosiveness, posting a 1.67 10-yard split which is good but not great while also posting just a 30" vertical. He also had a rougher shuttle drill at 7.33 seconds and the slowest 20-yard shuttle of all defensive ends who partook in the drill at 4.68 seconds. With his performance on Thursday, the former Gopher has likely moved himself into strong consideration to be an early day three draft pick. NFL teams will be intrigued by his overall traits and potential, but he will still be seen as a long-term development project more than a prospect whose closer to being a finished prospect. He'll look to elevate his stock and improve on those lower testing numbers next month at Minnesota's Junior Day on March 18 and any private workouts he performs for NFL teams.