NFL Combine: Jah Joyner, Cody Lindenberg’s Official Measurements Revealed

(Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The NFL Combine on-field testing for defensive linemen got underway on Thursday and among those receiving their measurements and taking part in drills is Minnesota defensive end Jah Joyner. While the defensive ends have yet to take part in testing at the combine, Joyner's measurements have been recorded.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

The Connecticut native measured in at 6-foot-4 and 2/8 of an inch at the combine on Thursday. Weight-wise, he was reported at 262 points while also measuring 34'' inch arms and 9-3/8 inch hands. The measurements are about where Joyner was expected to be, his official Minnesota profile has Joyner at 6-foot-5 and 265-pounds. The talented edge rusher is chasing his NFL Dreams after posting 66 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks in four seasons. This past fall, Joyner recorded 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 12 games.



ALSO CHECK OUT

Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg, who won't be partaking on the field drills while in Indianapolis, also took part in the measurements portion of the day. He checked in at 6-foot-2 and 3/8th of an inch as well as at 236 pounds. His arm length was a strong 32-3/4 inches long and had 9" inch hands. Like Joyner, Lindenberg's measurements are in line with expectations. His Minnesota profile had him listed at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. The Anoka, Minnesota native recorded 209 career tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in five seasons with the program. This past fall, he had a career season playing in 12 games, recording 94 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one sack. He also had one interception and seven pass deflections.