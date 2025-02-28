Illinois OL Zach Poole schedules visit to Minnesota in March

Class of 2026 offensive lineman Zach Poole, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound interior offensive lineman from Lincoln, Illinois, will be on campus next month, he reported on X on Thursday.
The visit will be Poole's second visit to campus, also visiting the Gophers last season for their September 21 home game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Minnesota is not the only Power Five program showing interest in the 2026 offensive lineman. Boston College, Syracuse, Missouri, Illinois, and Iowa State are also keeping close eyes on Poole. Numerous FCS programs are also interested. In addition to his visit to the Gophers, he plans to visit Missouri and Syracuse in March.
The Gophers currently have one commitment from an offensive lineman in their 2026 recruiting class: in-state talent Andrew Trout. They're currently set to host two other offensive linemen in addition to Trout for official visits this summer in Mountain Pointe (AZ) standout Aaron Thomas and Parker High (WI) talent Gavin Meier.
