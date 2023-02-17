On Friday, the Rivals network released each state's updated rankings for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Five prospects are ranked in the latest rankings for Minnesota, all five prospects holding offers from the Gophers. Here are those five prospects with a quick glance at each of their recruitments.



While Jefferson's Daniel Freitag currently holds an offer to play football at both Minnesota and Kansas State, he is also a very highly-touted basketball prospect, so which will it be at the next level? Well, maybe it could be both. Minnesota and Kansas State have both offered Freitag in both sports, and he holds just basketball offers from Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Wisconsin as well. It will certainly be interesting to see how this one unfolds.

- Jared Halus





An intriguing 6-foot-6 defensive end, the Prior Lake standout holds offers from Central Michigan, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Washington. Cal, Indiana, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt have all shown interest in him as well. Abasiri is already developing a strong relationship with the Gophers' new defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III. The Gophers also already have a strong established relationship in Prior Lake, landing OT Greg Johnson and DT Martin Owusu out of the program in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

- Dylan Callaghan-Croley



New Brighton (MN) offensive tackle Emerson Mandell currently holds an offer from Minnesota, and has reported offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Syracuse. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound O-lineman fits the mold that Coach Callahan is looking for to build the offensive line on, and it would make sense that Minnesota would be in the lead for him. - Jared Halus



Rogers defensive end Wyatt Gilmore is a top target on the defensive line for the Gophers. Gilmore has been on campus multiple times, and has developed a strong relationship with many coaches on the Minnesota staff both on those visits and at home. Minnesota is said to have positioned themselves well so far, but Gilmore has seen his recruitment skyrocket recently and now holds notable offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (FL), Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Purdue. - Jared Halus

