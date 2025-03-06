Former Minnesota OL Martes Lewis Transfers to Northwestern

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Martes Lewis is signing with a fellow Big Ten program. According to Louie Vaccher of Wildcat Report, Lewis has committed to the Northwestern Wildcats to continue his collegiate career.
Lewis entered the transfer portal in early February after playing in four games and totaling 94 snaps in 2024, a steep drop off from his 13 games and 573 total snaps played in 2023.
Notably, Lewis made the move last offseason from guard to tackle, one that did not go as planned with Lewis struggling in the season opener against North Carolina before starting week two against Rhode Island at right guard.
He would appear in just two more games during the regular season, before starting the bowl game against Virginia Tech at left guard.
With Minnesota bringing in three offensive linemen via the transfer portal—interior lineman Dylan Ray and offensive tackles Kahlee Tafai and Marcellus Marshall—Lewis’s path to playing time in 2025 remained unclear, leading to his decision to transfer.
