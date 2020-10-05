August 4th was a day the entire college football world and more importantly the Minnesota Golden Gopher football team would never forget.

On September 16th, there was a breakthrough for the Big Ten as school presidents voted in favor of a fall football return with a nine-game, conference-only schedule beginning on October 24th.

College football fans and more importantly, Big Ten fans, had been snake-bitten. With no fall football season, hopes of a modified spring season is all Big Ten folks had to cling to.

Bateman's heartfelt video on August 4th via Twitter shocked the college football world. His opt-out raised questions and alerted many others on the risk playing football would bring this season.

"It was a tough time for me not knowing what was coming next and not being a part of this university anymore...not being a part of this team," Bateman said. "I feel like there's no greater place to do it than besides here."

It was revealed last week in an interview with the Star Tribune that Bateman actually tested positive for COVID-19 after a California trip over the summer. Upon returning, Bateman and others with him on the trip were positive for the coronavirus.

Agent 0 checking in. Thanks to everyone who made this possible, Let’s ROW ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3VCdHSMKCR

Rashod Bateman officially announced that he was opting back in for the 2020 season after receiving clearance from the NCAA. Gopher fans rejoiced as the 2019 first-team All-Big Ten receiver was returning for his junior season.

"I can't even put into words. It was just so much excitement," Bateman said. "It was definitely a big relief...just being around my teammates and seeing how happy they were for me shows the connection and the bond we've built here...how Coach Fleck has instilled brotherhood into us."

His Gopher teammates are certainly happy to get back 60 catches for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns that he recorded in 2019.

"I'm definitely back to 100-percent," Bateman said. "When I tested positive for COVID that was earlier in the summer, but I have recovered 100-percent, and I'm doing well right now."

These remarks made by Bateman have Gopher fans grinning ear to ear. Bateman claims he is back to 100-percent, although, it wasn't an easy road and life-impacting decisions certainly had to be made along the way.

"I definitely feel safer being around our facility and being around the teammates, and just being a football player here at the University of Minnesota," Bateman said. "After that, it's definitely my teammates that are a big reason I came back. I owe them all I got while I can. I feel like I owe this University that."

Bateman's journey caught the attention of not just the Minnesota community, but the entire COVID-impacted world. An elite athlete had contracted the coronavirus, made a responsible decision to opt-out, and then made another responsible decision to opt-in based on the cadence of the entire pandemic.

Bateman gave his advice to others that have been impacted by COVID-19.

"Put your health first, and make sure you're okay before you make a serious decision about playing football or doing anything in life when it comes to your health," Bateman said.

As far as football goes, Bateman has the same mindset he has carried since day one for the Golden Gophers.

"I'm not concerned about the numbers, never have, but I know I got a brother to the left of me, a brother to the right of me...if I can get the job done, somebody will," Bateman said. "It's not just me out there on the field by myself. I wouldn't be who I am today if it wasn't for those guys or the alumni that's played here...I'm excited to see what happens."

Another big change for Bateman this season is his jersey number. Last season Bateman wore No. 13. This season he will wear No. 0 in honor of the social justice movement currently going on in the United States.

"I wanted to use my platform in a positive way and create this code of zero tolerance for racism, so that's something I talked about with Coach Fleck as soon as I decided to opt back in. We both thought it was a great idea, so we decided to stick with it," Bateman said.

The Tifton, Georgia native has been impacted greatly by the happenings in the country over the past several months, and out of it he has grown more mature and stronger, not just as a person but on the field as well.

"I just had a lot of time to watch film on myself and on other receivers...just focusing on everything," Bateman said. "Bigger, faster, route running, catching ability, catch radius, everything...when you're working on trying to get your game to an elite level, it's not just about one specific area, it's about being elite in all those areas."