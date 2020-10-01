We're less than a month away from the Big Ten starting their 2020 season and Minnesota will have a tough regular season slate ahead of them. In today's feature, The Gopher Report examines the five best offensive players Minnesota's defense will be facing this season. TOP 5 DEFENSIVE PLAYERS ON MINNESOTA'S SCHEDULE

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Purdue star Rondale Moore opted back into the season for the Purdue Boilermakers and is expected to be one of the best receivers in the country yet again. The Kentucky native got injured in the game against Minnesota last season and missed the rest of the year. As a true freshman, he was an All-American and reeled in 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Wan'Dale Robinson, APB/WR, Nebraska

Another versatile wideout the Gophers will have to face again is Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson. As a true freshman, Robinson ran for 340 yards and three touchdowns on 88 carries and caught 40 passes for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He also did some damage in the return game with 236 yards in 11 kick returns.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Michigan

The Gophers will kick their season off against the Michigan Wolverines and lead tailback Zach Charbonnet. As a true freshman in 2019, the California back ran for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns on 149 carries (4.9 YPC) on his way to earning third-team All-Big Ten honors by the media

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Another wide receiver makes the list for Purdue, as the Boilermakers have one of the most formidable receiving corps in the country. In a year in which he earner the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award, Bell caught 86 passes and seven touchdowns for 1,035 yards. Bell was granted second team honors from Big Ten media and third team honors by Big Ten coaches.

Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa