Braeden Carrington ready for next step at Minnesota
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Braeden Carrington, a 6-foot-3 guard from Brooklyn Park (Minn.) Park Center, was one of three in-state Class of 2022 players to sign with Gophers last fall. He helped lead the Pirates to the Class ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news