The Minnesota Golden Gophers started their Sunday off on a high note as California offensive lineman Daniel Shipp announced his commitment to the program on Sunday morning while wrapping up his official visit.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle also held offers from Boise State, Montana State, and San Diego State in his recruitment. His official visit to the Gophers as the only one in whih he scheduled.

Shipp is the 18th commitment for the Gophers in their 2025 recruiting class and third offensive lineman commitment joining Peoria (AZ) stnadout Nick Spence and Portland (OR) prospect Zac Stascausky. Both Spece and Stascausky are rated by Rivals as three-star prospects.

Shopp is also the second commitment out of California for the Gophers this cycle joining Laguna Beach (CA) quarterback Jackson Kollock.