Minnesota sets at 3-0 on the season after steamrolling the likes of New Mexico State, Western Illinois, and Colorado.

However, during Saturday's matchup with the Buffaloes, the Gophers top wide receiver target Chris Autman-Bell went down with a right, lower-leg injury attempting to catch a pass over the middle from quarterback Tanner Morgan.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck confirmed during Monday's press conference that Autman-Bell will require season-ending surgery.

Fleck also noted that Minnesota will seek a seventh-year of eligibility for Autman-Bell if he chooses to pursue an additional year.

Through three games, Autman-Bell was the Gophers leading pass-catcher with 11 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown.

During the 2021 campaign, he also led the Gophers with 36 catches for 506 yards and six touchdowns.

Throughout his career at Minnesota, the Kankakee, Illinois native has tallied 125 catches for 1,970 yards and 13 touchdowns.