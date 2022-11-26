CLONE: GAMEDAY CENTRAL 2022 - Week 13: Minnesota vs Wisconsin
Minnesota will look to finish off their 2022 season on a high note by defeating the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday afternoon in Madison in hopes of retaining Paul Bunyan's Axe.
Game Information:
Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 4-4) vs Northwestern Wildcats (6-5, 4-4)
Saturday, November 19|| 2:30 p.m. CT || Camp Randall Stadium || Madison, WI
TV: ESPN || Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE
Spread Wisconsin -3 || Over/Under: 36.5
WEATHER REPORT:
It will be a beautiful afternoon in Madison on Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s around the start of game time. As it transitions into night, it won't get too cold, dropping into the high 40s but the RealFeel will feel like 40. There will be a steady wind of around 10-15 mph throughout the game with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. No precipitation is expected during the game.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
OPPONENT VIEW: WISCONSIN BADGERS
2024 OT BODY MCCASLIN RECAPS RECENT VISIT
2024 OT CALEB PYFROM RECAPS GAMEDAY VISIT
PJ FLECK PRESS CONFERENCE SUMMARY
IN-GAME COVERAGE
Follow along with us here at TGR with us over at the Inside Gopher Nation forum as we discuss the game.
FOLLOWING THE GAME:
Be sure to check back here at TGR following Saturday's game for all the latest following the Gophers' season opener on Thursday evening.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.