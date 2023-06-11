Minnesota's third commitment from their Summer Splash weekend comes in the form of rising Katy (Tex.) Morton Ranch cornerback Mike Gerald .

Gerald caught the eyes of Minnesota cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe during Houston's Mega Camp earlier this month and the Gophers soon followed with an offer for the 6-foot, 175-pound talent.

He chose the Gophers over other notable programs like Utah, Kansas State, Washington State, along with numerous other G5 programs.

Gerald played both sides of the ball last season, hauling in 24 catches for 522 yards and nine touchdowns on offense while also playing cornerback for the first time.

With his pledge, Gerald becomes the 18th total commitment for Minnesota in their 2024 recruiting class. He is the fifth pledge in the secondary, joining fellow corners Simon Siedl and Samuel Madu along with safeties Koi Perich and Zahir Rainer.