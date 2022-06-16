D1 Minnesota Guard Jack Janicki Draws West Coast Attention
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jack Janicki, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound junior guard from White Bear Lake (MN) High, is ranked as the number three player in the state in the Class of 2023. He had a big junior campaign and is hoping t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news