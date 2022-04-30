Esezi Otomewo drafted by the Vikings
Former Minnesota defensive end Esezi Otomewo has been drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 165th pick in the 5th round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Career Highlights: Started 20 of 46 games; made 81 tackles and 7.5 sacks
2021 Season: Started all 13 games; made 30 tackles; 4.5 tackles for loss; 3 sacks; one safety; All-Big Ten Honorable Mention
