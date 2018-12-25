Vegas line: Georgia Tech by 5.5 Massey: Georgia Tech No. 44, Minnesota No. 57 TeamRankings prediction: Georgia Tech by 3.5 with a 37.9% chance of Minnesota victory S&P+: Minnesota by 2.4 with a 56% chance of Minnesota victory ESPN NumberFire prediction: Georgia Tech by 9.7 ESPN FPI prediction: 39.5% chance of Minnesota victory

W 41-0 vs. Alcorn State (Massey Ranking: NA) L 49-38 at USF (Massey Ranking: No. 84) L 24-19 at Pitt (38) L 49-21 vs. #3 Clemson (2) W 63-17 vs. Bowling Green (120) W 66-31 at Louisville (109) L 28-14 vs. Duke (46) W 49-28 at Virginia Tech (70) W 38-28 at North Carolina (99) W 27-21 vs. Miami (37) W 30-27 OT vs. Virginia (49) L 45-21 at #5 Georgia (3)

Brad Stewart -- 15 receptions, 268 yards (17.9 ypc), three touchdowns Clinton Lynch -- seven receptions, 209 yards (29.9 ypc), two touchdowns Qua Searcy -- eight receptions, 196 yards (24.5 ypc), one touchdown Jalen Camp -- eight receptions, 161 yards (20.1 ypc)

TaQuon Marshall -- 44/100 (44%), 824 yards, five touchdowns, four interceptions, 121.7 QBR Tobias Oliver -- 6/13 (46.2%), two touchdowns, zero interceptions

-- Minnesota and Georgia Tech are playing for the first time ever. Georgia Tech is playing a Big Ten opponent for only the seventh time in program history.

-- This is Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson's last career game. Johnson started his head coaching career at Georgia Southern, where he went 62-10 from 1997-2001 in the FBS, then called Division I-AA. From 2002-2007, he coached Navy, where he went 45-29. The past 11 seasons, he's been at Georgia Tech, where he's 82-59 and made a bowl game in all but two seasons.

-- Both Minnesota and Georgia Tech typically dominate their opponents in time of possession. The Yellow Jackets are sixth nationally, while the Gophers are 24th.

-- Long snapper Payton Jordahl will break the Minnesota career record for starts, with 51, in the Quick Lane Bowl. He was previously tied with Adam Weber.

-- Mo Ibrahim needs 64 rushing yards to reach the 1,000 mark. Darrell Thompson and Laurence Maroney are first and second all-time in freshman rushing yards, with 1,376 and 1,121, respectively. Ibrahim currently has carried the ball 171 times for 936 yards (5.5 ypc) and seven touchdowns.

-- Tyler Johnson is 13 receiving yards away from breaking Ron Johnson's single-season record of 1,125.

Johnson is ten receptions away from tying Eric Decker's single-season record of 84, and one touchdown away from tying Ron Johnson and Omar Douglas' single-season receiving touchdown record.

-- Rashod Bateman needs one receiving touchdown to tie Ernie Wheelwright's freshman record. Bateman already holds Minnesota freshman records for receptions and receiving yards.

-- Like Minnesota, Georgia Tech lost a star running back early in the season. KirVonte Benson was All-ACC Second Team in 2017 but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Yellow Jackets' second game of 2018.

-- Georgia Tech has no players from Minnesota on their roster.

-- Minnesota has 11 players from Georgia: Rashod Bateman (Tifton), Shannon Brooks (Austell), Nolan Edmonds (Alpharetta), Donnell Greene (Marietta), Justus Harris (Roswell), Abi N-Okonji (Snellville), Braelen Oliver (Douglasville), Samuel Pickerign (Alpharetta), Rodney Smith (Jonesboro), Terell Smith (Snellville), and Chris Williamson (Atlanta).

-- Georgia Tech's three best offensive performers, among players with at least 500 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus are left guard Parker Braun, fullback/A-back Clinton Lynch, and wide receiver Brad Stewart.

The Jackets' three best defensive performers according to PFF are defensive end Anree Saint-Amour, defensive end Desmond Branch, and strong safety Tariq Carpenter.

-- Minnesota's three best offensive performers, among players with at least 500 snaps, according to PFF are center Jared Weyler, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, and left tackle Donnell Greene.

Minnesota's best defensive performers according to PFF are linebacker Blake Cashman, rush end Carter Coughlin, and safety Jacob Huff.

-- NFL Draft watch...

CBS Sports: No players from Minnesota or Georgia Tech in the top 100.

DraftTek: Tyler Johnson No. 149 overall, Blake Cashman No. 276 overall

Walter Football: KirVonte Benson No. 17 running back, Rodney Smith No. 24 running back, Jared Weyler No. 15 center/No. 26 guard, Emmit Carpenter No. 9 kicker,

-- Famous alums of Georgia Tech include President Jimmy Carter and comedian Jeff Foxworthy.