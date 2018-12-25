Rankings & Predictions: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
Minnesota plays Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl on Wednesday, December 26, in Detroit. The game kicks off at 4:15 PM CT and will be televised by ESPN.
Vegas line: Georgia Tech by 5.5
Massey: Georgia Tech No. 44, Minnesota No. 57
TeamRankings prediction: Georgia Tech by 3.5 with a 37.9% chance of Minnesota victory
S&P+: Minnesota by 2.4 with a 56% chance of Minnesota victory
ESPN NumberFire prediction: Georgia Tech by 9.7
ESPN FPI prediction: 39.5% chance of Minnesota victory