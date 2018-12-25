Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-25 01:34:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Rankings & Predictions: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech

Matt Jessen-Howard • TheGopherReport.com
@mjessenhoward
Publisher

Minnesota plays Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl on Wednesday, December 26, in Detroit. The game kicks off at 4:15 PM CT and will be televised by ESPN.

K86lys4lpcopydfm6lss
S&P+ and the Fremeau Efficiency Index (FEI) are algorithm-based. Pro Football Focus (PFF) is human judgement-based.

Vegas line: Georgia Tech by 5.5
Massey: Georgia Tech No. 44, Minnesota No. 57
TeamRankings prediction: Georgia Tech by 3.5 with a 37.9% chance of Minnesota victory
S&P+: Minnesota by 2.4 with a 56% chance of Minnesota victory
ESPN NumberFire prediction: Georgia Tech by 9.7
ESPN FPI prediction: 39.5% chance of Minnesota victory

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}