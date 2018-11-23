With starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook sidelined the past few weeks dealing with injuries, Wisconsin backup Jack Coan has been pressed into action. His last two games are emblematic of the struggles younger quarterbacks often face when they’re seeing extended action for the first time. Coan’s outing against Penn State was a rough one, as the sophomore completed just 9 of 20 passes for a mere 60 yards and a pair of interceptions in a loss. But the following week against Purdue, Coan was much better. He completed 16 of 24 for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a well-executed back-shoulder throw in the closing minutes of regulation to force overtime.

This video looks at some of the areas where he struggled against Penn State, such as on ball placement, processing speed and decision-making, and highlights some of the growth he showed against Purdue: