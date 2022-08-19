For quite a bit of the country, the 2022 high school football season is slated to get underway this weekend. Minnesota's 2023 recruiting class will all begin their final attempts at achieving their dreams at the high school level, whether that's a state championship, earning all-state honors, or anything and everything in between, it's the beginning of their last hurrah as high school football players.

The Gophers currently hold 19 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class and we expect many, if not all of them to have good senior seasons. That being said, we've singled out five future Gophers as players we believe could have some truly big senior seasons whether that's in their development, on the stat sheet, or both.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!