Former Gopher Nick Rallis becomes Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator
Former Minnesota linebacker Nick Rallis is now the youngest defensive coordinator in the NFL.
It was reported on Twitter by the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Sunday morning that the 29-year old Rallis will be the next defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals. The Edina (MN) native was the linebacker coach of the NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles for each of the past two seasons.
He'll join former Eagles defensive coordinator and new Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon with the Cardinals. Notably, former Gophers tight end Maxx Williams is also with the cardinals.
Prior to his time with the Eagles, Rallis was a Wake Forest quality control coach in 2017, getting into coaching immediately following his collegiate career.
He would then move back home and spend three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as a defensive quality control coach as well as one year as an assistant linebackers coach.
He made the move to Philadelphia in 2021, joining the Eagles when the franchise hired head coach Nick Sirianni. At the time of his hiring, Rallis was the youngest position coach in the NFL.
During his four years with the Gophers, Rallis played in 26 games recording 65 career tackles including 10 tackles for a loss, one sack, and two forced fumbles. During his senior season he had his best season, recording 37 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, and one sack with two forced fumbles.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.