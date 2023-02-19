Former Minnesota linebacker Nick Rallis is now the youngest defensive coordinator in the NFL.



It was reported on Twitter by the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Sunday morning that the 29-year old Rallis will be the next defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals. The Edina (MN) native was the linebacker coach of the NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles for each of the past two seasons.



He'll join former Eagles defensive coordinator and new Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon with the Cardinals. Notably, former Gophers tight end Maxx Williams is also with the cardinals.

