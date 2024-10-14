Advertisement

The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins. • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
The Minnesota Golden Gohpers will look to get back above .500 this weekend when they take on the UCLA Bruins. • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
The latest stats for Minnesota's class of 2025 commitments. • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
10 UCLA Bruins to know ahead of Saturday's matchup. • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Tip Off times and television assignments for Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule have been released. • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
The Minnesota Golden Gohpers will look to get back above .500 this weekend when they take on the UCLA Bruins.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
The latest stats for Minnesota's class of 2025 commitments.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Oct 14, 2024
Four-star S Jayden McGregory recaps recent visit Minnesota visit
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Recently, four-star safety Jayden McGregory, a standout from Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, made the trip to witness Minnesota's upset win over the USC Trojans.

McGregory, one of the top safeties in the country, is ranked by Rivals as the No. 214 player nationally and the No. 2 player in the state of Iowa.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound McGregory holds 12 total scholarship offers, including Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Throughout his recruitment, he has been a frequent visitor to Iowa State, Nebraska, and Iowa, although the Hawkeyes have yet to offer the elite in-state prospect.

Last week, following his visit to Minnesota, Gophers Nation was able to catch up with McGregory to discuss his experience.

