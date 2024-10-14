Four-star S Jayden McGregory recaps recent visit Minnesota visit

in other news
Minnesota vs UCLA: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins.
Three keys to victory for Minnesota against UCLA
The Minnesota Golden Gohpers will look to get back above .500 this weekend when they take on the UCLA Bruins.
Checking in on the latest stats for Minnesota's 2025 commitments
The latest stats for Minnesota's class of 2025 commitments.
10 UCLA Bruins to know ahead of Minnesota vs UCLA
10 UCLA Bruins to know ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Tipoff times, television assignments set for Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule
Tip Off times and television assignments for Minnesota's 2024-25 schedule have been released.
Recently, four-star safety Jayden McGregory, a standout from Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, made the trip to witness Minnesota's upset win over the USC Trojans.
McGregory, one of the top safeties in the country, is ranked by Rivals as the No. 214 player nationally and the No. 2 player in the state of Iowa.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound McGregory holds 12 total scholarship offers, including Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Throughout his recruitment, he has been a frequent visitor to Iowa State, Nebraska, and Iowa, although the Hawkeyes have yet to offer the elite in-state prospect.
Last week, following his visit to Minnesota, Gophers Nation was able to catch up with McGregory to discuss his experience.
