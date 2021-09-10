Game Day Preview: Gophers host Miami (Oh.)

After a tough 45-31 season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Minnesota is looking to bounce back and pick up their first victory of the season as they host Miami (Oh.). Date/Time: Sept. 11, 2021 / 11 a.m. CT Stadium: Huntington Bank, Minneapolis, Minnesota Series Overall: Minnesota Leads 4-0 Streak: Minnesota Won 4 Last Meeting: Minnesota won 26-3 in Minneapolis (9/15/18) Television: ESPNU // John Schriffen (PXP), Rene Ingoglia (Analyst) Radio: KFAN (100.3), Sirius: 121 | XM: 195, SXM App: 957 // Mike Grimm (Play by Play), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Dan Rowbotham (Engineer)

LAST WEEK:

- Miami (Oh.) is coming off a 49-14 loss to No. 8 Cincinnati. The Redhawks trailed 42-0 before scoring on a 19-yard touchdown run by Kenny Tracy. Quarterback AJ Mayer struggled, completing only 9-of-28 passes for 109 yards. Keyon Mozee had 80 yards rushing and Mac Hippenhammer led the team with 64-yards receiving on three catches. The Redhawks defense allowed 543 total yards with defensive backs Cedric Boswell and Ja'don Rucker-Furlow each had eight tackles. - Minnesota dropped their season-opener to No. 4 Ohio State 45-31. The Gophers led on two occasions, but the Buckeyes explosive plays were too much in the end. Mohamed Ibrahim led Minnesota with 163 yards rushing and two touchdowns, but was lost for the season late in the third quarter with an apparent left achilles injury. Tanner Morgan was 14-of-25 for 205 yards and one touchdown. Daniel Jackson had three catches for 58 yards. The Gophers defense game up 495 yards while Mariano Sari-Marin led the team with six tackles.

2020 Offensive Stats Minnesota Miami (Oh.) 27.3 Points/Game 28.67 391.1 Total Offense 365.3 192 Rushing Yards/Game 127 199.1 Passing Yards/Game 238.33 151 First Downs 56 5.7 Yards/Play 5.9 7 Turnovers 2

**Miami (Oh.) only played three games during the 2020 season - Nov. 4th vs Ball State (W 38-31), Nov. 10th at Buffalo (L 42-10), Nov. 28th at Akron (W 38-7).

2020 Defensive Stats Minnesota Miami (Oh.) 30.1 Points/Game 26.67 416.4 Total Yds/Game 393.7 207.1 Rushing Yds/Game 126 209.3 Passing Yds/Game 267.67 143 First Downs 62 6.9 Yards/Play 6.1 7 Turnovers 2

NUMBERS TO KNOW:

3: P.J. Fleck is 3-0 in his career against Miami (Oh.), two wins while at Western Michigan. 19: Straight non-conference wins for Minnesota, the longest active streak in the country. 11: Non-conference wins under head coach P.J. Fleck 3,003: Career rushing yards for Mohamed Ibrahim, who will be unavailable the rest of the year after season-ending surgery. 26: Career rushes for running back Trey Potts. 541: Career rushing yards for running back Bryce Williams. 141: Rushing yards for Bryce Williams when Minnesota last played Miami (Oh.) in 2018. 43: Career carries for running back Cam Wiley. 32: All-time wins for Minnesota against MAC opponents (32-4-1 overall).

LINKS:

STAFF PREDICTIONS: