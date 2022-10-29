Minnesota's October has not gone to plan but PJ Fleck and the Gophers hope to get back on track Saturday afternoon against Big Ten East foe, Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights like the Gophers enter the game at 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in conference play but are coming off their first conference victory of the season, 24-17 over Indiana. The Gophers, on the other hand, traveled to Penn State, falling to the Nittany Lions 45-17 in a game where they couldn't get anything going on either side of the ball.

Here's everything you need to know for this afternoon's matchup