GAMEDAY CENTRAL 2022 - Week 9: Minnesota vs Penn State
Minnesota's October has not gone to plan but PJ Fleck and the Gophers hope to get back on track Saturday afternoon against Big Ten East foe, Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights like the Gophers enter the game at 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in conference play but are coming off their first conference victory of the season, 24-17 over Indiana. The Gophers, on the other hand, traveled to Penn State, falling to the Nittany Lions 45-17 in a game where they couldn't get anything going on either side of the ball.
Here's everything you need to know for this afternoon's matchup
Game Information:
Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3, 1-3) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3)
Saturday, October 20|| 1:30 CT || Huntington Bank Stadium || Minneapolis, MN
TV: BTN || Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE
Spread: Minnesota -14 || Over/Under: 41
WEATHER REPORT:
It will be a perfect day for football in Minneapolis on Saturday with a high of 66. The wind throughout the day will be under 10 mph but wind gusts can be as high as 20 mph throughout the day. No precipitation is expected throughout the day.
Injury Report:
While Minnesota will of course be missing WR Chris Autman-Bell after suffering a season-ending injury earlier this season. Outside of Autman-Bell, the biggest question will revolve around the health of quarterback Tanner Morgan.
Morgan suffered a head injury against Illinois and missed the Gophers' game against Penn State last weekend due to the injury. It appears Morgan will be a game-time decision once again. If he doesn't go, Athan Kaliakmanis will be in line for his second straight start.
WR Dylan Wright did not play last week against Penn State due to an unspecified reason but earlier this week, head coach PJ Fleck said he expected Wright to return for the Gophers' matchup against Rutgers.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT - PREGAME COVERAGE
THREE KEYS TO VICTORY
OPPONENT VIEW: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
LATEST BOWL PROJECTIONS
THOMAS RUSH, JOHN MICHAEL SCHMITZ PREVIEW RUTGERS
MINNESOTA OPENS AS TWO TOUCHDOWN FAVORITE OVER RUTGERS
NOTES FROM P.J FLECK'S WEEKLY PRESSER
IN-GAME COVERAGE
Follow along with us here at TGR with us over at the Inside Gopher Nation forum
as we discuss the game.
FOLLOWING THE GAME:
Be sure to check back here at TGR following Saturday's game for all the latest following the Gophers' season opener on Thursday evening.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @CollegeBBNews
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.