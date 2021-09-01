 Minnesota Golden Gophers Football - GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Minnesota vs. Ohio State
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Football season is finally here!

After weeks of preparation, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will kickoff their 2021 campaign under the lights of Huntington Bank Stadium tonight against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.

GAME INFORMATION:

Ohio State @ Minnesota

Thursday, September 2nd | 7 pm

Huntington Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Fox | Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Mohamed Ibrahim looks to kickstart another productive season on Thursday night
PREGAME COVERAGE:

PODCAST: PREVIEWING OHIO STATE

THREE KEYS TO VICTORY FOR MINNESOTA

FIVE QUESTIONS ABOUT OHIO STATE

WHAT RYAN DAY SAID ABOUT MINNESOTA

MIKE SANFORD, JR. AND JOE ROSSI PRESS CONFERENCE NOTES

PJ FLECK PRESS CONFERENCE NOTES

STAFF PREDICTIONS:

Sean Williams: 34-31, Ohio State

Jared Halus: 27-24, Minnesota

Alex Carlson: 27-21, Ohio State

