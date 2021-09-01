GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Football season is finally here!

After weeks of preparation, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will kickoff their 2021 campaign under the lights of Huntington Bank Stadium tonight against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.

GAME INFORMATION:

Ohio State @ Minnesota

Thursday, September 2nd | 7 pm

Huntington Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Fox | Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM