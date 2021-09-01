GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Minnesota vs. Ohio State
Football season is finally here!
After weeks of preparation, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will kickoff their 2021 campaign under the lights of Huntington Bank Stadium tonight against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.
GAME INFORMATION:
Ohio State @ Minnesota
Thursday, September 2nd | 7 pm
Huntington Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: Fox | Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
PREGAME COVERAGE:
PODCAST: PREVIEWING OHIO STATE
THREE KEYS TO VICTORY FOR MINNESOTA
FIVE QUESTIONS ABOUT OHIO STATE
WHAT RYAN DAY SAID ABOUT MINNESOTA
MIKE SANFORD, JR. AND JOE ROSSI PRESS CONFERENCE NOTES
STAFF PREDICTIONS:
Sean Williams: 34-31, Ohio State
Jared Halus: 27-24, Minnesota
Alex Carlson: 27-21, Ohio State
