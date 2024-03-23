The Covington, Georgia native committed to the Golden Gohpers over offers from Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia. He was originally offered by the Gophers earlier this month and the two sides quickly worked on scheduling both an unofficial visit and official visit.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers wait for their first commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle is over. On Saturday, Georgia cornerbakc Zachry Harden announced that he hsa committed to the Golden Gophers while on an unofficial visit.

Notably, Harden comes from the same high school, Newton High School, as Gophers redshirt junior cornerback Darius Green. Green was a three-star safety as part of the 2021 recruiting cycle and chose the Gophers over Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, and Wake Forest among others.

The commitment from Harden continues to show the Gophers' recruiting efforts in the south especially Florida and Georgia. Since 2020, the Golden Gophers have signed at least one prospect from Georgia in four of five recruiting classes, that number will increase to five of six once Harden officially signs with the program later this year.

The Gophers have also had success in nabbing quality pieces out of the Peach State including Michael Dixon, Darius Green, Lemeke Brockington, and Coleman Bryson. 2023 sginees Kenric Lanier and Zaquan Bryan both have made strong impressions in the first year on campus as well.



With Harden in the fold, the Gophers are expected to continue to be active in Georgia the rest of this cycle including with defensive end Kobby Sakyi-Prah who they have already scheduled an official visit with.

Stay tuned at Gophers Nation more for analysis on the commitment of Zachry Harden and the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 2025 recruiting efforts.