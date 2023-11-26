The Minnesota Golden Gophers would fall behind in the opening minutes of Sunday night's non-conference matchup against San Francisco and the Dons would never look back, defeating the Gophers 76-58.

The Golden Gophers fell into an early 10-1 hole in the game and were able to cut the lead down to four at 16-12 but that would be the closest they would get in the loss. Ben Johnson's program shot just 29% in the first half to San Francisco's 44%, facing a 37-29 deficit at halftime.

In the second half, the Gophers were able to have a bit more success offensively, shooting 43% from the field but the Dons were even better with a 60% shooting percentage in the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Gophers 39-29.

Dawson Garcia led the Gophers with 19 points in the game on 7-of-15 shooting including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also had six rebounds and one assist in the losing effort. Pharrel Payne also had a quality night with 15 points and six rebounds in the game.

San Francisco starting forward Jonathan Mogbo led all scorers in the game with 21 points, he also had 10 rebounds for the evening.