The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team will look for a big early season victory over Missouri on Thursday night at Williams Arena. This will be a strong early season test for the Golden Gophers, who are among the least experienced teams in the country while Missouri, on the other hand, is extremely experienced and coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance. Last season, the Tigers were 25-10 including 11-7 in SEC play, making the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed in the South region, defeating Utah State in the first round before falling to Cinderella team, Princeton in the Round of 32. The Tigers were 5-5 away from the friendly confines of Mizzou arena which included losses to Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, Mississippi State, and Auburn. Missouri enters the game with a 2-1 record with wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (101-79) and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (68-50). In between those two games, they fell to Memphis last Friday 70-55. They're led by second-year head coach Dennis Gates who before his time with Missouri was the head coach at Cleveland State where he led the Vikings to their second NCAA tournament appearance all-time in 2020-2021.

Thursday night's matchup will be the first between the two programs in over 60 years, their last meeting coming in the 1960-1961 seasons. The Gophers won that matchup 60-56 while also defeating the Tigers 80-62 in 1959-1960.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD

Missouri Tigers (2-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) WHEN: Thursday at 8:00 p.m. CT WHERE: Williams Arena (15,261) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV/STREAM: Big Ten Network Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM) SPREAD: Missouri -1.5 / O/U 149.5

RANKINGS COMPARISON TEAM KenPom NET (22-23) ESPN SAGARIN (22-23) Minnesota 101 222

126 148 Missouri 63 47 71 54

FOUR FACTORS TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT Rate Minnesota 62.9% 19.2% 30.2% 68.3% Bethune-Cookman 52.9% 16.3% 23.8% 28.9%

What are the four factors? Read Ken Pomeroy's breakdown of the Four Factors here.

MISSOURI PLAYERS TO WATCH

Players to watch Name Points per game Rebounds per game Assists per game G Sean East 18.3 1.7 2.0 F Noah Carter 13.3 7.7 1.0 G Nick Honor 10.3 2.3 2.3 G Caleb Grill 9.0 7.3 1.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

Dawson Garcia has been fantastic this season for the Golden Gophers scoring 23 and 22 points in the Gophers' first two games of the season while shooting 45.8% from the floor. Isaiah Ihnen has taken a strong step forward thus far as well including a 20-point effort against UTSA last week. He's 6-for-7 on his three-point attempts this season which will be a key for the Gophers on Thursday if they hope to pull out the victory.

As mentioned above, Missouri is a very experienced team coming into this season with all five of their starters graduate players. All in all, the Tigers have eight seniors on the roster as well as three juniors. They do have a quality group of young budding players as well including sophomore forward Aidan Shaw who is averaging 5.3 points and 5.7 rebounds this season.

KEYS TO VICTORY