Guard Isaac Asuma and forward Grayson Grove both signed their letters of intent on Wednesday as part of the NCAA early signing period. Below, you can find the original commitment story for both players, what Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson had to say on each, and their highlights.

Asuma committed to the Golden Gohpers back in March over Butler, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU, and Xavier. The Cherry standout has put together a prolific high school career already with his senior season still left to play.

A good day got even better for Ben Johnson and his Minnesota men's basketball program on Thursday night when in-state point guard Isaac Asuma announced his commitment to the program.

The Gophers have been recruiting Asuma for quite a while, offering him late last spring. Just after his offer, TGR caught up with the Minnesota native who said, "What it felt like, it was just amazing. Just a blessing to get an offer from my hometown state. It was just a really cool feeling."

So far through 22 games in his junior season for Cherry, Asuma is averaging 20.6 points per game as well as 8.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists. A strong follow-up to his sophomore season in which he averaged 27.3 points, he also averaged 25.1 points as a freshman for Cherry in 2020-21.

For his career, Asuma has already totaled over 2,709 points, 1,000+ rebounds, and 681 assists, according to MaxPreps.



