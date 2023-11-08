Advertisement
Golden Gophers men's basketball officially inks pair of in-state prospects

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The University of Minnesota men's basketball program officially signed its two-man 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon.


Guard Isaac Asuma and forward Grayson Grove both signed their letters of intent on Wednesday as part of the NCAA early signing period. Below, you can find the original commitment story for both players, what Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson had to say on each, and their highlights.

PG ISAAC ASUMA

Asuma committed to the Golden Gohpers back in March over Butler, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU, and Xavier. The Cherry standout has put together a prolific high school career already with his senior season still left to play.

ORIGINAL COMMITMENT STORY

A good day got even better for Ben Johnson and his Minnesota men's basketball program on Thursday night when in-state point guard Isaac Asuma announced his commitment to the program.

Asuma, a three-star prospect out of Iron (MN) picked the Gophers over seven other offers in Butler, Hampton, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU, and Xavier.

The Gophers have been recruiting Asuma for quite a while, offering him late last spring. Just after his offer, TGR caught up with the Minnesota native who said, "What it felt like, it was just amazing. Just a blessing to get an offer from my hometown state. It was just a really cool feeling."

So far through 22 games in his junior season for Cherry, Asuma is averaging 20.6 points per game as well as 8.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists. A strong follow-up to his sophomore season in which he averaged 27.3 points, he also averaged 25.1 points as a freshman for Cherry in 2020-21.

For his career, Asuma has already totaled over 2,709 points, 1,000+ rebounds, and 681 assists, according to MaxPreps.


What Ben Johnson has to say about the addition of Asuma

Courtesy of Minnesota men's basketball press release

"We're really excited about adding Isaac to our program. Isaac brings a lot of things our fanbase will enjoy: a proven winner that has a competitive edge and toughness to him. Isaac has a great skill level and a tremendous amount of pride that I love. He is an outstanding individual both on and off the court and comes from a great family. Isaac is a player that will give maximum effort from the first day he's on campus and I know he couldn't be more excited to be here and represent Minnesota."
— Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson

HIGHLIGHTS

PF GRAYSON GROVE

The 6-foot-9 forward picked the Golden Gophers over Central Arkansas, Colorado State, Illinois State, and North Dakota State. Averaged 20 points as a junior for Alexandria last season as well as eight rebounds, was a Class AAA State Tournament team selection, and a an all-conference selection in the Central Lakes conference.


ORIGINAL COMMITMENT STORY

Minnesota Men's Basketball is keeping one of the top talents in the state at home. Alexandria (MN) power forward Grayson Grove on Saturday announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Grove committed to the Gophers over offers from Central Arkansas, Colorado State, Illinois State, and North Dakota State.

The 6-foot-9 forward has been a prospect that has been on the Gophers' radar for quite some time as we originally profiled his interest in the program back in June of last year. It wasn't until this past April, however, that he received an offer from Ben Johnson and the program.



"I think it is really awesome to have an offer from my home state school," Grove told TGR when he received his offer. "To be able to play close to home and have my family watching me at a lot of the games is a really nice opportunity."

Grove will now have that exact opportunity after committing to the Gophers. He is the second commitment of the Gophers 2024 recruiting class joining Iron (MN) Cherry guard Isaac Asuma who committed to the program back in March.


What Ben Johnson has to say about the addition of Grove

Courtesy of Minnesota men's basketball press release

"I'm really looking forward to adding Grayson to the program. He's a player that we tracked early in the process and knew his skill set fits how we want to play. Grayson's developmental mindset fits our program. He competes at a high level and does things the right way, both on and off the court. Grayson's a great competitor and will only strengthen our front court. He too comes from a great family and we're ready for him to be a Gopher."
— Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson

HIGHLIGHTS

