The Minnesota Golden Gophers continue to add to their roster for the 2024 season via the transfer portal. On Sunday, P.J. Fleck and Nic McKissic-Luk picked up a second transfer portal running back commitment from Oklahoma running back Marcus Major

After spending five seasons at Oklahoma, Major was looking for a fresh start and he hopes that the Gophers are the right fit.

A former four-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting cycle, Major played a rotational role for the Sooners in each of the last five seasons, totaling 194 career carries for 833 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 6-foot-0, 227-pound tailback is coming off the best season of his career with 78 carries for 308 yards and a score. He also had a career high 12 receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Major signed with Oklahoma out of Millwood High School in Oklahoma City, choosing the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, TCU, Tennesse, Texas, and USC. He has one year of eligibility remaining.